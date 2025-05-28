Amine tickets on sale in Dallas at South Side Ballroom

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine drops into South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s in Dallas on Sept. 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. Deep Ellum energy meets Oregon swagger as the chart-topping MC converts the 3,500-cap warehouse into a neon-lit bounce house.

Tickets are moving fast through the box office and ScoreBig, where buyers pay exactly what they see—no convenience fees piling up at checkout.

Big D crowds can expect fan-favorite “Reel It In,” brand-new unreleased tracks and Amine’s infamous on-stage push-up contest against a random audience member. The venue’s expansive floor plus tiered risers make every angle a photo-worthy spot when the confetti rains.

Make it a full Monday night by hitting Cedars District BBQ joints beforehand, then hop DART’s Red Line back uptown when the last bass thump fades.

