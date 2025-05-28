Amine tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Shrine Expo Hall

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine brings his kinetic “TwoPointFive” tour to Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 5,000-capacity landmark just south of USC will pulse with the Portland rapper’s bounce-house beats and playful wordplay.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Shrine box office is one option, fans are scooping seats on ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with zero hidden service fees and instant mobile delivery.

Since crashing the charts with the quadruple-platinum single “Caroline,” Amine (born Adam Daniel) has carved out a genre-skipping lane mixing trap bass, West Coast funk and alt-pop hooks. His latest release blends melodic introspection with festival-ready anthems such as “Charmander” and “Colors.” Expect a live horn section, frenetic dancers and a mid-set “Amine University” freestyle chosen by the crowd.

The Shrine’s vaulted ceilings and wrap-around balcony create an electric, up-close environment—perfect for stage dives and call-and-response shouts that echo all the way to Downtown L.A.’s skyline. Concertgoers can pre-game at Expo Park’s food-truck row, then Metro-line home without the parking hassle.

Shop for Amine tickets at Shrine Expo Hall on September 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Amine tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.