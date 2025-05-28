Amine tickets on sale in Nashville at Marathon Music Works

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine brings West Coast flair to Music City with an Oct. 2, 2025, 8 p.m. takeover of Marathon Music Works in Nashville.

General admission and VIP mezzanine spots are available.

The converted auto-plant’s brick walls and exposed beams provide a gritty backdrop for Amine’s genre-bending catalogue—from the bubble-gum hooks of “Heebiejeebies” to the drill-tinged “Woodlawn.” Nashville crowds should brace for a surprise country mash-up; on past tours, he’s flipped Shania Twain and Dolly Parton for hometown pops.

Located in the emerging North Gulch district, Marathon Music Works offers on-site parking and quick bites from adjacent food trucks—ideal fuel before 90 minutes of nonstop jumping.

