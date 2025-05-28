Ticketnews Ads
Amine tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage Central Park

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage Central Park

12 hours ago

Amine takes over NYC’s iconic SummerStage on Oct. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m., bringing late-season heat to the open-air Rumsey Playfield.

General-admission lawn and premium seated sections are on sale at City Parks Foundation—but ScoreBig offers the same inventory with no additional fees, letting Gotham fans save those dollars for merch.

The Portland rapper’s only five-borough date promises skyline views, booming subs and thousands chanting “Caroline” beneath city lights. Past SummerStage gigs have featured surprise duets; rumor has it a Harlem legend might join for “REDMERCEDES.”

Arrive early to explore the Literary Walk foliage, then glide into the park for what could be Central Park’s loudest Sunday this fall.

