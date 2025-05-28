Amine tickets on sale in Oakland at Fox Theater

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine brings the party to Oakland’s art-deco Fox Theater on Sept. 19 2025 at 8 p.m. The 2,800-seat landmark will pulse with hits such as “Spice Girl,” “REDMERCEDES” and fresh cuts previewed on Instagram.

Tickets are available at the Fox box office and ScoreBig, where the price you click is the price you pay—no hidden convenience fees.

The Portland MC’s live set merges rap bravado with alt-pop hooks, backed by a live band that flips trap beats into funk breakdowns. Bay Area fans can arrive early for a bite in Uptown, then catch the BART home before midnight.

