Amine tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Fillmore

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine lands at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Oct. 6, 2025, at 8 p.m., turning Fishtown’s converted steel mill into a sea of pastel hoodies and mosh-pit energy.

Tickets are up at the Fillmore’s box office and ScoreBig, where the price you click is the price you pay—no junk fees padded on later.

Expect “Caroline” to ignite a cheesesteak-fueled crowd, plus a surprise Eagles chant woven into Amine’s encore. The club’s 2,500-capacity main hall offers tiered sightlines and crisp Meyersound gear that makes every hi-hat sparkle.

The venue sits steps from Frankford Avenue bars—ideal for a post-show Victory brew—while SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line whisks fans home before midnight.

Shop for Amine tickets at The Fillmore Philadelphia on October 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Amine tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.