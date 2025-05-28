Amine tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine heads into the desert for a Sept. 25, 2025, 8 p.m. blast at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix. The 5,000-seat room—formerly Comerica Theatre—boasts crisp acoustics and a dance-floor-friendly pit tailor-made for the “Spice Girl” hit-maker’s bass drops.

Phoenicians can score tickets at the venue box office, but many are turning to ScoreBig for up-front pricing and a 100 percent guarantee against last-minute surprises.

Tour set lists have paired breakout smash “REDMERCEDES” with fresh cuts teased on TikTok plus a jaw-dropping medley that mashes Nelly, Nirvana and Kendrick Lamar in under two minutes. Expect inflatable beach balls, confetti cannons and Amine’s trademark “KEEP IT FUN” mantra flashing across LED walls.

Located steps from Roosevelt Row murals and light-rail stops, the theater lets fans roll straight from happy-hour patios to hip-hop heaven—no rideshare surge pricing required.

