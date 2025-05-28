Amine tickets on sale in San Diego at Cal Coast Open Air

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine hits Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU in San Diego on Sept. 20 2025 at 8 p.m. The amphitheater’s terraced seats and SoCal breezes set the mood for a Saturday night of bounce, beach vibes and “Charmander” chants.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig, which guarantees no back-end fees and seamless mobile entry.

Fans can expect skate-video visuals, guest DJ sets and the inevitable “Caroline” sing-along echoed by 4,600 voices under the palm trees. Arrive early for tailgate tacos in the adjacent parking decks.

