Amine tickets on sale in Seattle at WAMU Theater

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine kicks off his West Coast sprint with a Sept. 16 2025 8 p.m. show at WAMU Theater at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle. The versatile rapper behind the multi-platinum smash “Caroline” brings his playful wordplay and bass-heavy production to the 7,200-capacity hall.

Amine’s latest album “TwoPointFive” blends bounce-house beats with melodic introspection, earning praise from Pitchfork for its “genre-smashing joy.” Expect live brass, high-energy dancers and a wild-card moment where the Portland native freestyles over a fan-chosen beat.

Situated steps from Seattle’s waterfront and light-rail, WAMU Theater offers quick post-show access to nightlife in Pioneer Square. Don’t sleep—Northwest dates routinely sell out.

