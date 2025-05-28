Amine tickets on sale in Washington at Echostage

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine hits the nation’s capital for a 7 p.m. set at Echostage on Oct. 7, 2025. Ranked repeatedly among the world’s top clubs, the 3,000-cap warehouse boasts a Funktion-One system that will rattle every rib during “Woodlawn.”

Secure GA floor or VIP balcony tickets through Echostage, or skip the added fees by buying on ScoreBig, complete with a 100 percent validity guarantee.

D.C. crowds can anticipate laser grids, live trumpet solos and Amine’s tongue-in-cheek political quips—perfect fodder mere miles from the Capitol dome. Previous Echostage hip-hop shows have drawn cameos from Wale and GoldLink—eyes peeled.

Echostage offers plentiful parking and late-night shuttle access back to NoMa and H Street nightlife, so the party doesn’t die once the house lights rise.

