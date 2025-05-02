Amy Grant in Bismarck tickets on sale

Amy Grant (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Fans of contemporary Christian and pop music can look forward to a heartfelt evening when Amy Grant takes the stage at Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, on September 18, 2025. Known for her crossover hits like ““Baby Baby”” and ““Every Heartbeat,”” Amy Grant has built a remarkable career that spans multiple genres and generations. Her soothing vocals and uplifting messages have made her one of the most celebrated artists in contemporary Christian music.

Bismarck Event Center, located in the heart of the city, is a premier venue that hosts everything from concerts to sporting events. With its modern facilities and ample seating, it promises a comfortable and engaging concert experience. Attendees can anticipate a warm, inspirational performance from Amy Grant, filled with both timeless hits and newer material that reflects her enduring devotion to heartfelt storytelling through song.

Tickets for this special event are now on sale, available through the Bismarck Event Center box office and on ScoreBig, where no hidden fees are ever added to the ticket price.

Don’t miss the chance to catch this iconic singer-songwriter during her visit to North Dakota. Reserve your seat now and prepare for a memorable evening of music and inspiration.

