Ana Gabriel brings tour to Portland Aug. 28; tickets on sale

Latin-pop icon Ana Gabriel kicks off the Pacific Northwest leg of her 2025 trek at Portland’s Moda Center at the Rose Quarter on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. The powerhouse vocalist behind classics like “Quién Como Tú” and “Simplemente Amigos” returns to the city for the first time in nearly a decade, promising an evening of mariachi-inflected pop and heartfelt power ballads.

Gabriel’s concerts have a well-earned reputation for spanning her four-decade catalog, weaving radio staples with deeper album cuts in a two-hour celebration of Mexican music tradition. Portland’s diverse Latin-music community is expected to turn out in force, so buying early is smart play.

