Ana Gabriel brings tour to Portland Aug. 28; tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Latin-pop icon Ana Gabriel kicks off the Pacific Northwest leg of her 2025 trek at Portland’s Moda Center at the Rose Quarter on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. The powerhouse vocalist behind classics like “Quién Como Tú” and “Simplemente Amigos” returns to the city for the first time in nearly a decade, promising an evening of mariachi-inflected pop and heartfelt power ballads.

Tickets are available now at the Moda Center box office, and ScoreBig offers an additional route for fans eager to find seats without surprise service charges.

Gabriel’s concerts have a well-earned reputation for spanning her four-decade catalog, weaving radio staples with deeper album cuts in a two-hour celebration of Mexican music tradition. Portland’s diverse Latin-music community is expected to turn out in force, so buying early is smart play.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter on Aug. 28, 2025

