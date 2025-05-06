Ticketnews Ads
Ana Gabriel heads to Indianapolis: Gainbridge Fieldhouse tickets on sale

Indianapolis fans will get their turn to see Mexican superstar Ana Gabriel when she plays Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. The downtown arena, known primarily as home court for the NBA’s Pacers, will transform into a celebration of Latin music as Gabriel delivers four decades of hits.

Tickets are available at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office as well as ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing and zero hidden service fees on all major-event tickets.

From her breakout album “Tierra de Nadie” to her latest studio work, Gabriel’s songs of heartbreak and empowerment resonate across generations. Indianapolis has become an increasingly important stop for Latin tours, and early demand signals a packed house. Expect emotive ballads, powerhouse vocals and Gabriel’s trademark between-song storytelling that often feels like an intimate conversation despite the arena setting.

The Fieldhouse’s acclaimed acoustics will showcase her raspy timbre, ensuring even upper-level seats provide a rich listening experience. Fans looking for the best sightlines or special-access floor spots should secure tickets sooner rather than later.

