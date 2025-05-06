Ana Gabriel in Anaheim Sept. 14 tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel brings her soulful ranchera and pop classics to Orange County this fall, headlining the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. The Mexican superstar, beloved for hits like “Quién Como Tú,” “Simplemente Amigos” and “Luna,” returns to Southern California as part of her 2025 Por Amor A Ustedes trek, promising an evening packed with powerhouse vocals and emotional ballads.

Tickets for the Anaheim concert are on sale now through the venue box office. Fans can also secure seats at ScoreBig, where tickets to major live events are offered with no hidden fees and an automatic discount applied at checkout.

Gabriel’s live shows have earned her a reputation as one of Latin music’s most compelling performers, thanks to a catalog that spans nearly five decades and a charismatic stage presence that mixes heartfelt storytelling with sing-along anthems. Her last Southern California performance sold out quickly, so early purchase is encouraged.

Whether you first discovered her soaring voice on border-blasting radio in the 1980s or through the viral resurgence of “Evidencias,” the Anaheim stop delivers a rare chance to hear a living legend interpret the songs that defined a genre. Expect a full-band production, elegant staging and a set list that journeys from sentimental boleros to up-tempo crowd favorites.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at Honda Center on Sept. 14

