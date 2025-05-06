Ana Gabriel in Hidalgo Sept. 25 tickets on sale

Ticketnews Ads
Ana Gabriel

Latin music powerhouse Ana Gabriel heads to South Texas on Thursday, Sept. 25, performing at Payne Arena in Hidalgo at 8 p.m. Nestled along the Rio Grande, the 7,000-seat arena offers an up-close experience for fans eager to hear her signature fusion of ranchera passion and pop flair.

Gabriel’s deep connection to border communities promises an electric atmosphere, with set-list nods to regional favorites and plenty of opportunities for singing along. From the spine-tingling “El Cigarrillo” to the anthemic “No Entiendo,” every song packs emotional punch.

Hidalgo has hosted sell-outs by Marco Antonio Solís and Alejandro Fernández—expect similar demand for one of Mexico’s most celebrated voices.

