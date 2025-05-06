Ana Gabriel in Tucson Sept. 21 tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel returns to Arizona, headlining Tucson Arena at the Convention Center on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. The 8,900-capacity venue has welcomed Latin legends from Vicente Fernández to Los Tigres del Norte, and Gabriel’s rich, emotive repertoire fits the space perfectly.

Tickets are on sale through the arena’s ticket office and via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no added fees at checkout.

With a repertoire that traverses heartbreak, empowerment and cultural pride, Gabriel’s concerts feel like cathartic celebrations. Expect a career-spanning set, from early gem “Y Aquí Estoy” to recent single “Por Amor a Ustedes.”

Southern Arizona fans know shows can sell out fast, so secure your seats while selections remain strong.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at Tucson Arena on Sept. 21

