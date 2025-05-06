Ana Gabriel live in San Jose Sept. 4; tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Beloved Mexican songstress Ana Gabriel brings her 2025 U.S. tour to SAP Center on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. San Jose’s Latin-music fans can anticipate an evening rich with ranchera stylings and pop balladry from the multiple-Latin-Grammy honoree.

Tickets are available through the SAP Center ticket office and at ScoreBig, offering transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Gabriel’s last Bay Area show sold out in under 48 hours, underscoring the need to act quickly. Her timeless hits resonate across generations, making this a can’t-miss late-summer outing for regional music lovers.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at SAP Center on Sept. 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: Get 10% off Ana Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.