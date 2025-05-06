Ticketnews Ads
Ana Gabriel live in San Jose Sept. 4; tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Beloved Mexican songstress Ana Gabriel brings her 2025 U.S. tour to SAP Center on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. San Jose’s Latin-music fans can anticipate an evening rich with ranchera stylings and pop balladry from the multiple-Latin-Grammy honoree.

Tickets are available through the SAP Center ticket office and at ScoreBig, offering transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Gabriel’s last Bay Area show sold out in under 48 hours, underscoring the need to act quickly. Her timeless hits resonate across generations, making this a can’t-miss late-summer outing for regional music lovers.

