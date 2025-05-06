Ana Gabriel tickets on sale in Estero at Hertz Arena

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel brings her enduring Latin-pop repertoire to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, on Nov. 9, 2025. Fans can expect a night filled with her most beloved ballads and up-tempo hits.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Hertz Arena box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Gabriel’s influential career spans over 30 years and includes classics like “Quién Como Tú” that have cemented her status as a Latin-music icon. Her emotive delivery continues to draw sold-out crowds globally.

The Estero date is the final Florida stop on her fall tour, showcasing both her latest material and timeless favorites. The arena’s cutting-edge production will highlight Gabriel’s signature vocals.

Southwest Florida concertgoers have a unique opportunity to see a legend live. Make plans now to join Ana Gabriel at Hertz Arena for an unforgettable evening.

