Ana Gabriel tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel brings her celebrated Latin-pop hits to the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2025. This highly anticipated concert follows her sold-out performances across the region.

Tickets are on sale now for the Nov. 6 date. You can buy seats at the Kia Center box office or online at ScoreBig, where all fees are disclosed up front.

Gabriel’s storied career includes more than 20 studio albums and numerous awards for her emotive vocals and songwriting. Songs like “Simplemente Amigos” have become staples at concerts worldwide.

This Orlando concert highlights selections from Gabriel’s newest release as well as fan favorites spanning her three-decade career. Expect a dynamic production and an intimate connection between artist and audience.

Central Florida fans have a rare opportunity to see one of Latin music’s most influential artists. Don’t miss your chance to experience Ana Gabriel live at the Kia Center this fall.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at Kia Center on November 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ana Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

,Ana Gabriel tickets Kia Center”