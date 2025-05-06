Ana Gabriel tickets on sale in Uncasville at Mohegan Sun Arena

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel brings her signature Latin-pop and heartfelt ballads to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Oct. 23, 2025. This long-awaited appearance marks her first Connecticut show in several years and promises an evening of timeless favorites.

Tickets for the Oct. 23 performance are on sale now. Fans can secure seats at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office or online through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Gabriel has sold millions of albums and scored chart-toppers such as “Quién Como Tú” and “Simplemente Amigos.” Her powerful vocals and emotive stage presence have earned her a devoted following across the Americas.

This Uncasville date is part of Gabriel’s 2025 fall tour supporting her latest studio album. The arena’s state-of-the-art production will showcase both classic hits and new material, giving fans a comprehensive look at her evolving artistry.

Latin-music enthusiasts in New England won’t want to miss this chance to experience one of the genre’s most enduring voices live. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or discovering her music for the first time, Gabriel’s Uncasville concert is sure to be unforgettable.

