Ana Gabriel to play Tulsa: BOK Center tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel returns to Oklahoma on Oct. 10, 2025, lighting up Tulsa’s BOK Center with her signature blend of pop ballads and mariachi-infused anthems. The Friday-night performance, scheduled for 8 p.m., continues the chart-topper’s 2025 U.S. run, which has already moved thousands of tickets across the Southwest and Midwest.

BOK Center’s box office is one place to lock in seats, but savvy concertgoers can also shop at ScoreBig, where tickets to major events come with no hidden fees and exclusive savings opportunities.

Gabriel’s enduring popularity stems from her deeply personal songwriting and powerful delivery—qualities that have earned her a spot among Latin music’s most decorated performers. Tulsa, a frequent stop for regional Mexican and Latin pop tours, is expected to roll out a warm welcome. Fans should anticipate a high-energy set featuring classics like “Evidencias” alongside newer material from her latest studio release.

Ana Gabriel rarely repeats the same set list twice, often tailoring shows to each city’s vibe. The 19,000-seat BOK Center provides an intimate-yet-arena-sized atmosphere, making upper-level seats nearly as engaging as the floor. Grab your tickets early for the best sightlines.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at BOK Center on October 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ana Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.