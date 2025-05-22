Bear Ghost tickets on sale in Philadelphia at World Cafe Live

Image taken from Bear Ghost's official website

Bear Ghost will crank up its theatrical alt-rock at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia on July 16, 2025. The Wednesday night show begins at 8 p.m., giving fans a chance to witness the Phoenix-based quartet’s eclectic blend of prog, punk and pop in one of the city’s most beloved listening rooms.

Tickets are on sale now. While the venue box office has inventory, music lovers can also snag seats through ScoreBig, which lists full prices up front—no surprise fees at checkout.

Known for frenetic live performances and intricate vocal harmonies, Bear Ghost broke out with the single “Necromancin’ Dancin’,” a track that found a second life in gaming and anime circles online. Their 2024 LP, Honest to Ghost, expands the band’s colorful storytelling and has led to sold-out club dates across the country. On-stage, front-man Ryan Abel and company deliver choreographed chaos: expect everything from key-tar solos to call-and-response chants that turn the crowd into a fifth band member.

World Cafe Live, housed beneath the studios of NPR affiliate WXPN, offers pristine acoustics and intimate sightlines for its 650-capacity downstairs hall. Past Philly appearances have been limited to festival stints; this headlining date marks Bear Ghost’s first full-length set in the market—an opportunity die-hard East Coast fans have waited years to catch.

Given the group’s cult following and the venue’s modest size, demand is poised to spike as soon as local rock radio and college stations spread the word.

