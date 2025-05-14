Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is headed to South Florida for an extended run at the Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, with shows spanning February 14 through March 1, 2026. The Tony- and Grammy-winning production traces Carole KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s journey from Brooklyn teenager to hit-making icon, pairing her chart-toppers with an inspiring coming-of-age story.

Tickets for every Fort Lauderdale performance are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the Broward Center box office, but theyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll also find seats at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to top concerts, sports, and Broadway shows with no hidden feesÃ¢â‚¬â€a smart option for bargain hunters.

Since its 2013 debut, Beautiful has dazzled audiences with timeless songs such as Ã¢â‚¬Å“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,Ã¢â‚¬Â Ã¢â‚¬Å“YouÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ve Got a Friend,Ã¢â‚¬Â and Ã¢â‚¬Å“ItÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Too Late.Ã¢â‚¬Â The musicalÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s lush arrangements, period costumes, and high-energy choreography transport theater-goers back to the golden age of Brill Building pop, while a warm narrative celebrates KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s resilience and creative spark.

The 590-seat Amaturo Theater offers an intimate setting that ensures every lyric and piano riff lands with emotional punch. Nestled along the Riverwalk downtown, the venue places visitors steps away from waterfront dining and nightlifeÃ¢â‚¬â€ideal for a pre-show dinner or a celebratory post-show drink.

Whether you plan a ValentineÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s weekend matinee or cap off February with a Saturday night show, Beautiful promises a feel-good evening that will have you humming long after curtain call.

