Benson Boone brings tour to Columbus: Nationwide Arena tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will touch down in Ohio on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, for a headline performance at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena. The rising pop-rock artist, known for his gospel-tinged vocals and heartfelt lyrics, will treat Buckeye State fans to an evening packed with hits from his forthcoming debut LP. Columbus has long been a proving ground for major tours, and Boone’s choice of Nationwide Arena underscores his rapid ascent. Just two years ago he played the nearby Newport Music Hall; today he’s commanding a 19,000-seat room. His set is expected to feature fan favorites “ROOM FOR 2” and “Little Runaway,” as well as the viral anthem “Beautiful Things,” which topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart earlier this year. Tickets are on sale at the Nationwide Arena box office, but fans can also purchase through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and no hidden fees make the checkout process painless. Enter promo code TICKETNEWS10 to shave 10 percent off your order. Nationwide Arena’s central location and ample parking make it a convenient stop for fans across Ohio. With only six dates on Boone’s Midwest swing, Columbus is a prime option for crowds from Cincinnati, Dayton and even West Virginia who wish to catch the tour. Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Nationwide Arena on August 25, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.