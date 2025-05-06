Benson Boone heading to Chicago’s United Center — tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will light up Chicago's United Center on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, gifting fans a night of raw emotion and arena-sized hooks. The Washington-born phenom exploded from social media sensation to chart staple with the platinum single "Ghost Town," and he continues that momentum with his upcoming debut album and first full arena tour. Boone's live show has won praise for its cinematic visuals and heartfelt storytelling, drawing on influences that range from Sam Smith to Imagine Dragons. Chicago supporters may recall his sold-out 2024 House of Blues appearance, where demand outstripped supply in minutes. The arena stop promises upgraded production and a set list stacked with streaming favorites like "In The Stars," alongside brand-new cuts. Tickets are available at the United Center box office and through ScoreBig, which provides seats to major events without hidden fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout to unlock an extra 10 percent savings on your order. The late-August date lands squarely in Chicago's summer concert season, giving Windy City pop fans another marquee night following back-to-back Lollapalooza weekends. Opening support comes from viral singer Em Beihold, who recently collaborated with Boone on the poignant duet "Too Young for Forever."