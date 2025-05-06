Benson Boone hits Tampa: Amalie Arena tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will bring his heartfelt pop anthems to Florida’s Gulf Coast on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, when he headlines Amalie Arena in Tampa. The chart‑topping singer‑songwriter, fresh off global streaming milestones and late‑night TV appearances, promises an electrifying evening for Sunshine State fans.

Tickets are on sale now at the Amalie Arena box office and online through ScoreBig, where buyers can score seats with zero hidden fees. ScoreBig’s straightforward checkout and exclusive TicketNews reader discount make it a can’t‑miss option for anyone planning a night out in downtown Tampa.

Boone’s Tampa stop comes amid the hottest stretch of his fall itinerary, and insiders say the set list will feature brand‑new material rumored for his forthcoming full‑length album alongside fan favorites like “Better Alone” and “In the Stars.” Expect polished visuals, crisp live vocals and Boone’s trademark conversational banter that keeps arenas feeling intimate.

Located steps from the Riverwalk, Amalie Arena offers easy access to pre‑show dining and post‑show nightlife, making this date a perfect centerpiece for a weekend on the water. With demand already spiking, fans should move fast to lock in seats.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Amalie Arena on Sept. 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.