Benson Boone in Saint Paul: Xcel Energy Center tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will bring his soaring vocals and confessional pop anthems to Minnesota when he headlines Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter, who rocketed from TikTok star to chart-topping artist in just three years, is touring in support of his anticipated debut full-length, “Fireworks & Rollerblades,” featuring the smash single “Beautiful Things.” Fans can expect a full arena production packed with the heartfelt storytelling that made Boone one of 2024’s breakout performers. Raised outside Seattle, Boone first gained national attention on “American Idol” before amassing billions of streams and a passionate social following. His earnest ballads and dynamic stage presence have translated into sold-out theater shows across North America and Europe. This summer’s arena leg marks the next step in a meteoric rise that has drawn comparisons to Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth. Tickets for the Saint Paul concert are on sale now. Seats can be purchased directly from the Xcel Energy Center box office, but fans looking to avoid hidden fees can also score theirs through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and a 10 percent discount with code TICKETNEWS10. Benson Boone’s visit adds to a stacked Twin Cities concert calendar that already includes Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan. With just one Midwest date in Minnesota, demand is expected to be high—especially after Boone’s sold-out show at the Armory last year left many fans without a ticket. Arrive early for emerging pop-soul artist Em Beihold, who is slated to open the run. Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Xcel Energy Center on August 22, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.