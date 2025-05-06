Benson Boone sets Austin ablaze: Moody Center tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone brings his soulful pop show to the Live Music Capital of the World on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, performing at the state‑of‑the‑art Moody Center on The University of Texas campus. Fresh off a string of sold‑out East Coast dates, Boone is poised to thrill a city that lives for live music.

Tickets are available at the Moody Center box office and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and the TicketNews reader discount put fans in seats without surprise add‑ons. ScoreBig’s mobile‑friendly checkout makes snagging tickets during your lunch break a breeze.

Austin’s date falls near the tour’s midpoint, with critics praising Boone’s polished band and arena‑level production. The singer has hinted on social media that he’s cooking up an Austin‑exclusive encore—possibly a nod to the city’s storied indie scene. Keep ears open for a special cover or a guest guitarist.

Situated a short walk from bustling Sixth Street, Moody Center offers easy pre‑show patios and post‑show tacos, making Sept. 19 a perfect Friday‑night outing. Given Austin’s habit of selling out buzzworthy acts quickly, procrastinators risk missing out.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Moody Center on Sept. 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.