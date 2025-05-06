Benson Boone tickets on sale in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena on September 6, 2025

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Rising star Benson Boone brings his emotive pop-rock set to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on September 6, 2025. Following raves for his streaming hits, Boone’s arena-sized production is poised to deliver one of the fall’s standout performances.

After stops in Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia, Boone’s tour arrives in Charm City. Praised for his soulful voice and candid lyricism, he has quickly built a reputation for heartfelt live shows that balance intimacy and spectacle.

Baltimore fans can expect a mix of fan favorites and new tracks, all delivered with engaging visual effects and a tight band that highlights Boone’s vocal range and stage charisma.

This Baltimore date is the first of his South Atlantic run, offering local audiences a chance to catch him before he heads farther south on tour.

An opening act TBA will kick off the night, setting the stage for Boone’s soaring melodies and the immersive production that has become his trademark.

