Benson Boone tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden on September 2, 2025

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

The Idaho-born singer-songwriter Benson Boone takes the stage at TD Garden in Boston on September 2, 2025. Fresh off chart-topping singles and glowing reviews for his live performances, Boone’s stop at one of New England’s most iconic venues is set to draw a packed house.

Tickets are on sale now at the TD Garden box office and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

After breaking out online with heartfelt lyrics and a magnetic stage presence, Boone has built a devoted following. His blend of pop and soulful balladry has resonated with fans nationwide, making this fall tour his most ambitious to date.

Boston audiences can expect to hear fan favorites alongside new tracks from his upcoming project. Backed by a full band and eye-catching production, Boone’s performance blends intimate storytelling with stadium-ready energy.

Following his Canadian debut in Montreal, Boston marks the second stop of the North American tour—fans here will get an early look at his evolving live show before he heads south.

An opening act TBA will set the mood with fresh tunes, paving the way for Boone’s soaring vocals and immersive visual effects that have become tour hallmarks.

Secure your spot for an evening that celebrates the next big voice in pop music.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at TD Garden on September 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at TD Garden NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.