Benson Boone tickets on sale in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone continues his 2025 fall trek with a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 24. The 22-year-old pop phenom has taken streaming platforms by storm, racking up more than a billion global plays thanks to vulnerable lyrics and arena-ready choruses.

Tickets are available now via the arena box office and ScoreBig—where fans can avoid hidden service fees while locking in great seats.

Boone’s Arizona appearance comes on the heels of a landmark summer that saw “Beautiful Things” reach the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. He’s poised to deliver an emotional night enhanced by the venue’s cutting-edge sound and lighting design. Expect a set list that spans his upcoming debut album plus fan favorites like “Sugar Sweet” and “Room for 2.”

Valley concertgoers can look forward to Boone’s signature blend of piano introspection and full-band crescendos, making for the perfect late-September night out in Glendale.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Desert Diamond Arena on September 24, 2025

