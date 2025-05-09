Ticketnews Ads
Benson Boone tickets on sale in Houston at Toyota Center

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone tickets on sale in Houston at Toyota Center

Madeline Page

Benson Boone brings his earnest alt‑pop anthems to Toyota Center in Houston on Sept. 18, 2025. The Washington‑born singer‑songwriter, who first captured hearts on social media with his soaring single “In The Stars,” will treat Texas fans to an evening of raw vocals and piano‑driven hooks inside the home of the Rockets.

Tickets are available now through the arena box office and ScoreBig, where buyers can avoid surprise service charges and see the total cost up front.

Boone’s meteoric rise includes opening slots for Imagine Dragons and a platinum debut EP, “PULSE.” His live shows pair stripped‑down ballads with full‑band energy, giving audiences the same emotional highs that have propelled his songs to streaming charts worldwide.

Houston marks one of only a handful of fall headline dates, so Gulf Coast fans should act quickly to lock in seats.

