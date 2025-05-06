Benson Boone tickets on sale in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone will light up the Las Vegas Strip when his tour rolls into T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. The fast-rising singer has carved out a unique space in modern pop with soul-baring storytelling and earworm hooks.

Known for his raw falsetto and charismatic stage presence, Boone delivers a production that balances intimate piano moments with high-energy production flourishes. Recent headline sets have featured confetti showers, dramatic lighting shifts and sing-along choruses that echo throughout arenas.

The T-Mobile Arena date falls on a Friday night, offering the perfect kickoff to a weekend on the Strip. Arrive early to explore The Park and surrounding resorts before settling in for a cathartic night of chart-topping hits and unreleased cuts sure to thrill Boone’s fan base.

