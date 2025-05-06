Benson Boone tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone caps his West Coast run with a massive show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2025. The L.A. date positions Boone on one of the world’s most prestigious stages, joining the ranks of superstar alumni who have headlined the downtown venue.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office and—without hidden fees—through ScoreBig.

Boone’s Los Angeles performance is set to feature full arena production, complete with immersive LED visuals and a robust live band. Set-list staples like “Beautiful Things” will blend with unreleased tracks, creating a memorable finale for the California leg of his tour.

Given Boone’s recent television appearances and viral chart success, industry watchers expect this show to sell quickly. Southern California fans should secure seats early to witness an artist on the brink of global breakout.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Crypto.com Arena on September 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.