Benson Boone tickets on sale in Montreal at Centre Bell on August 30, 2025

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

The Idaho-born singer-songwriter Benson Boone brings his soulful pop sound to Centre Bell in Montreal on August 30, 2025. Known for his emotive vocals and breakout hits like “Ghost Town,” Boone’s headlining performance at one of Canada’s premier arenas promises an unforgettable evening for fans this summer.

Tickets are on sale now at the box office of Centre Bell and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Boone rose to fame after captivating audiences online with his heartfelt lyrics and dynamic stage presence. His debut single climbed the charts, and his live shows have garnered praise from critics and fans alike, making this tour one of the most anticipated of the year.

Montreal audiences can expect to hear tracks from his critically acclaimed debut EP as well as previews of new material. Backed by a full band and immersive production elements, Boone’s performance will showcase his versatility and connection with the crowd.

Following his stops in Boston and Philadelphia, this Montreal show kicks off the Canadian leg of his tour, giving Quebec pop enthusiasts a front-row seat to his rising star power.

An opening act TBA will warm up the crowd with fresh talent, setting the stage for Boone’s soaring melodies amid dynamic lighting and visual effects that promise an immersive experience.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of an extraordinary evening that showcases the next generation of pop music on the rise.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Centre Bell on August 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at Centre Bell NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.