Benson Boone tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center on September 3, 2025

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Rising pop sensation Benson Boone brings his genre-blending sound to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on September 3, 2025. Known for his emotive vocals and viral hits, Boone’s appearance at Philly’s premier arena promises a night of unforgettable performances.

Tickets are on sale now at the Wells Fargo Center box office and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

After earning acclaim online with soul-stirring ballads and high-energy pop anthems, Boone has quickly become one of the year’s hottest touring acts. His live show combines heartfelt storytelling with arena-worthy production.

Philadelphia’s passionate crowds are in for a treat: Boone will perform his breakout tracks as well as sneak peeks of new material, all enhanced by a dynamic light show and full-band arrangements.

Following back-to-back shows in Montreal and Boston, the Philadelphia stop continues his rapid-fire east coast run—each date selling out faster than the last.

An opening act TBA will kick off the evening with emerging talent, preparing fans for Boone’s signature blend of soaring vocals and intimate moments.

Don’t miss this chance to catch Boone live in Philly before he heads to New York.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Wells Fargo Center on September 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Benson Boone tickets at Wells Fargo Center NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.