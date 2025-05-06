Benson Boone tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone brings his dynamic pop-rock performance to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 3, 2025. The Rose Quarter’s energetic crowd and cutting-edge production will provide the perfect backdrop for Boone’s soulful vocals and introspective lyrics.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Moda Center box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

Since emerging on social media, Boone has amassed millions of streams and captivated audiences worldwide with hits characterized by heartfelt songwriting and arena-ready anthems. Critics praise his raw emotion and commanding stage presence, noting he already performs like a seasoned pro.

While Boone has performed in Portland’s festival circuit, this will be his first headline arena appearance at the Rose Quarter, elevating the show to a new scale and promising an unforgettable night for die-hard fans.

Portland concertgoers can also take advantage of VIP packages for exclusive access, including meet-and-greet opportunities and premium seating. The Moda Center’s central location offers easy access to downtown restaurants and nightlife, making it a full-night experience for attendees.

Fans arriving early can explore the Rose Quarter district, enjoying local craft breweries and waterfront walks before the show.

Boone’s rapid ascent from viral covers to arena stages demonstrates his broad appeal, and Portland fans won’t want to miss this intimate evening of his signature sound.

