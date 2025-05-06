Ticketnews Ads
Benson Boone tickets on sale in Raleigh at Lenovo Center on September 7, 2025

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Emerging pop powerhouse Benson Boone brings his high-energy performance to Lenovo Center in Raleigh on September 7, 2025. After earning acclaim for his chart-topping singles, Boone’s arena show promises pulsating rhythms and emotional ballads.

Tickets are on sale now at the Lenovo Center box office and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Following back-to-back nights in Baltimore and New York, Boone’s North Carolina stop highlights the tour’s southern leg. His blend of heartfelt lyrics and arena-ready production has made him a must-see act for pop aficionados.

Raleigh fans can look forward to a setlist that spans his debut EP and new material, all delivered with dynamic lighting and a live band that elevates each note.

This show marks the midpoint of his fall tour, offering a chance for Triangle audiences to experience Boone’s rapid ascent firsthand.

An opening act TBA will warm up the crowd, leading into Boone’s signature mix of soaring vocals and captivating visuals.

Secure your tickets now for a night of unforgettable pop music in Raleigh.

