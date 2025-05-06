Benson Boone tickets on sale in Raleigh at Lenovo Center on September 7, 2025

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Emerging pop powerhouse Benson Boone brings his high-energy performance to Lenovo Center in Raleigh on September 7, 2025. After earning acclaim for his chart-topping singles, Boone’s arena show promises pulsating rhythms and emotional ballads.

Following back-to-back nights in Baltimore and New York, Boone’s North Carolina stop highlights the tour’s southern leg. His blend of heartfelt lyrics and arena-ready production has made him a must-see act for pop aficionados.

Raleigh fans can look forward to a setlist that spans his debut EP and new material, all delivered with dynamic lighting and a live band that elevates each note.

This show marks the midpoint of his fall tour, offering a chance for Triangle audiences to experience Boone’s rapid ascent firsthand.

An opening act TBA will warm up the crowd, leading into Boone’s signature mix of soaring vocals and captivating visuals.

