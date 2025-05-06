Benson Boone tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at Delta Center

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone brings his dynamic pop-rock performance to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 8, 2025. Known for its energetic crowds, the arena will amplify Boone’s emotive vocals and vibrant production.

Tickets for the Oct. 8 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Delta Center box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

Boone’s blend of heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies has resonated with audiences worldwide, with multiple singles reaching the top of streaming charts and earning rave reviews.

This will be Boone’s first headlining Utah performance, giving Salt Lake City fans a rare opportunity to experience his compelling live show in an arena setting.

Delta Center’s intimate seating and excellent sightlines ensure every fan catches every nuance of Boone’s performance, from tender ballads to anthemic choruses.

Both standard and VIP ticket packages are available, with VIP options offering early entry and exclusive merchandise. The Delta Center’s downtown setting makes for a memorable concert night out.

Boone’s recent festival performances highlighted his ability to connect with diverse crowds, but in Salt Lake City he’ll deliver a full headline set showcasing both his debut EP and upcoming releases.

Fans can take advantage of Delta Center’s central location in downtown Salt Lake City to enjoy nearby attractions like City Creek Center and local dining districts before the show.

With easy freeway access and public transit connections, the Delta Center is convenient for attendees traveling from across the Wasatch Front.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Delta Center on Oct. 8, 2025

