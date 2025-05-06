Benson Boone tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Benson Boone brings his dynamic pop-rock performance to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on Oct. 5, 2025. The intimate setting of Climate Pledge Arena will highlight his soulful vocals and engaging stagecraft.

Tickets for the Oct. 5 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Climate Pledge Arena box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

From viral covers to hit singles, Boone’s career has been defined by emotional honesty and catchy hooks. His breakout tracks have earned millions of streams and praise from music critics worldwide.

Boone previously joined major tours in Seattle, but this will be his first headlining arena show in the city. Fans can expect a high-energy setlist filled with his most popular songs and deeper cuts.

Climate Pledge Arena’s award-winning sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge acoustics provide a unique concert environment, perfect for Boone’s atmospheric production design.

Advance VIP and standard tickets are available, with VIP packages offering exclusive merchandise and priority entry. Attendees can explore the nearby Seattle Center campus and pre-show dining options before the show.

Fans arriving early can explore the Seattle Center campus, including the Space Needle and Museum of Pop Culture, to make the concert experience part of a full day of entertainment.

Local restaurants and bars near the arena offer an array of pre-show dining options, from Pacific Northwest seafood to international cuisine, making a night out in Seattle complete.

Boone’s recent festival performances demonstrated his ability to connect with diverse audiences, but Seattle fans will get an extended headline set showcasing both his debut EP and upcoming releases.

