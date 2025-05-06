Benson Boone tickets on sale in Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone brings his dynamic pop-rock performance to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Oct. 4, 2025. Fans will experience his soulful vocals and pulsing rhythms in one of Canada’s premier concert venues.

Tickets for the Oct. 4 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Rogers Arena box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

Since rising to prominence through viral social media performances, Boone has captivated millions with introspective songwriting and arena-ready anthems. His hit singles have dominated streaming charts and earned critical acclaim.

This date marks Boone’s first headlining performance in Canada, bringing his highly anticipated live show to Vancouver. The Rogers Arena’s state-of-the-art sound and seating will showcase his powerful stage presence in full.

Vancouver’s vibrant arts scene and beautiful waterfront setting make Rogers Arena an ideal backdrop for Boone’s live production, complete with dazzling lighting and immersive visuals.

VIP ticket packages offer perks such as early entry and premium seating, while standard tickets still provide excellent views. Attendees can explore nearby Pacific Centre and enjoy local cuisine before the show.

Although Boone has appeared at North American festivals, this Vancouver show will be his first Canadian arena headline date, offering fans a chance to hear tracks from his debut EP and new material.

Travelers can take advantage of Vancouver’s convenient downtown hotels and vibrant nightlife, making a complete evening of live music and exploring the city.

Shop for Benson Boone tickets at Rogers Arena on Oct. 4, 2025

