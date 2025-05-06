Benson Boone wraps Texas run in Fort Worth: Dickies Arena tickets on sale

Benson Boone (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Benson Boone closes out his Lone Star State swing on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, with a high‑energy show at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. The sleek, 14,000‑seat venue—famed for rodeos and rock acts alike—offers a fitting finale to Boone’s six‑city Southern blitz.

Fans can grab tickets through the Dickies Arena box office, but ScoreBig remains the go‑to for fee‑free pricing and an extra 10% TicketNews reader discount. With Boone’s popularity surging on streaming platforms and radio airplay, North Texas demand is expected to be heavy.

Boone’s social‑media‑savvy fanbase is eager to capture his dynamic stage visuals, from confetti bursts to cascading laser walls. Fort Worth concertgoers can anticipate a balanced set mixing emotional ballads with upbeat pop‑rock bangers that invite arena‑wide sing‑alongs. Rumor has it this final Texas date could feature an acoustic mini‑set as a nod to the state’s storied songwriter tradition.

Located minutes from Sundance Square, Dickies Arena provides plenty of parking and easy highway access, making the Sept. 20 show an ideal Saturday‑night outing for fans from Dallas, Arlington and beyond. Those hoping to secure floor seats should act quickly—the tour’s previous Texas stops saw prime sections snapped up within hours.

