Beres Hammond tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Au-Rene Theater

Beres Hammond performing at Reggae Geel 2022 | Photo credit: Peter Verwimp via Wikimedia Commons

Tickets On Sale

Beres Hammond, Jamaica’s “King of Lovers Rock,” brings his velvety tenor to Fort Lauderdale’s Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 31, 2025. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., promising an intimate evening filled with soulful reggae classics.

Seats are on sale now through the Broward Center box office, but savvy concert-goers are grabbing theirs at ScoreBig to dodge surprise fees and tap into a broad selection of price points.

Hammond’s catalog—“Rockaway,” “No Disturb Sign,” “I Feel Good”—has scored dance-hall charts for four decades, and his live sets blend hits with deep cuts and storytelling that delights multi-generation audiences. South Florida’s Caribbean community traditionally turns out in force, transforming Au-Rene into a sing-along showcase.

The venue’s famed acoustics and sightlines mean every seat feels like front-row, while the Riverwalk district outside offers eateries and late-night spots for pre- and post-show vibes. Plan extra time for downtown parking or arrive by Brightline rail from Miami or West Palm Beach.

