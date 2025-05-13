Beyoncé Claims 2025’s Top-Grossing Concert Title With $56 Million SoFi Stadium Run

Beyoncé has claimed the highest-grossing concert of 2025 to date, with the opening shows of her Cowboy Carter Tour generating nearly $56 million at the box office.

The five-show run, held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, grossed $55.7 million, according to box office figures reported to Pollstar. The concerts, staged between April 28 and May 9, drew a total of 217,143 attendees, averaging 43,428 tickets sold per night.

In addition to the Los Angeles engagement, Beyoncé is set to perform in multiple cities this year including Chicago, New York, Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas. The international leg will see her play six nights in London and three in Paris this June, with the tour scheduled to conclude at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.

Notably, Beyoncé recently altered the visuals in her Cowboy Carter tour after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Sphere Entertainment Group. The original video depicted her picking up the Las Vegas Sphere, leading to unauthorized use claims and speculation about a potential residency. In response, the imagery was replaced with Allegiant Stadium.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium