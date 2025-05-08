Big Thief Reveal 2025 ‘Somersault Slide 360’ Tour

Big Thief has announced the Somersault Slide 360 Tour, a North American run that will span the continent this fall. The Brooklyn-based indie rock band will bring its critically-acclaimed catalog to both intimate outdoor venues and storied amphitheaters, showcasing material from their five studio albums and latest releases.

The tour opens September 17 in Sacramento, California, and wraps on November 7 in Houston, Texas. Along the way, the band will perform at Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Teatro Metropolitan in Mexico City and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

Tickets for Big Thief’s Somersault Slide 360 Tour go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket information visit bigthief.net. Fans can also purchase through Ticket Club: Big Thief Tickets.

Since forming in Brooklyn in 2015, Big Thief has released five studio albums—including 2016’s Masterpiece, 2019’s Two Hands and 2022’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You—and earned widespread critical acclaim. The band has headlined world tours, sold out iconic venues and performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Big Thief Somersault Slide 360 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Sept. 17, 2025 Channel 24 — Sacramento, California Sept. 19, 2025 Edgefield — Troutdale, Oregon Sept. 21, 2025 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden — Boise, Idaho Sept. 22, 2025 Twilight Concert Series — Salt Lake City, Utah Sept. 25, 2025 The Greek Theatre — Berkeley, California Sept. 27, 2025 Hollywood Bowl — Los Angeles, California Sept. 28, 2025 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — San Diego, California Oct. 1, 2025 Teatro Metropolitan — Mexico City, Mexico Oct. 20, 2025 State Theatre — Portland, Maine Oct. 21, 2025 MGM Music Hall — Boston, Massachusetts Oct. 22, 2025 The Met — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Oct. 24, 2025 The Anthem — Washington, D.C. Oct. 25, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — Queens, New York Oct. 29, 2025 Red Hat Amphitheater — Raleigh, North Carolina Oct. 30, 2025 The Fox Theatre — Atlanta, Georgia Oct. 31, 2025 Saenger Theatre — New Orleans, Louisiana Nov. 3, 2025 Cain’s Ballroom — Tulsa, Oklahoma Nov. 4, 2025 The Bomb Factory — Dallas, Texas Nov. 5, 2025 Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park — Austin, Texas Nov. 7, 2025 White Oak Music Hall Lawn — Houston, Texas

