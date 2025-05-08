Ticketnews Ads
Big Thief Reveal 2025 ‘Somersault Slide 360’ Tour

Big Thief has announced the Somersault Slide 360 Tour, a North American run that will span the continent this fall. The Brooklyn-based indie rock band will bring its critically-acclaimed catalog to both intimate outdoor venues and storied amphitheaters, showcasing material from their five studio albums and latest releases.

The tour opens September 17 in Sacramento, California, and wraps on November 7 in Houston, Texas. Along the way, the band will perform at Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Teatro Metropolitan in Mexico City and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

Tickets for Big Thief’s Somersault Slide 360 Tour go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket information visit bigthief.net. Fans can also purchase through Ticket Club: Big Thief Tickets.

Since forming in Brooklyn in 2015, Big Thief has released five studio albums—including 2016’s Masterpiece, 2019’s Two Hands and 2022’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You—and earned widespread critical acclaim. The band has headlined world tours, sold out iconic venues and performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Big Thief Somersault Slide 360 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City
Sept. 17, 2025 Channel 24 — Sacramento, California
Sept. 19, 2025 Edgefield — Troutdale, Oregon
Sept. 21, 2025 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden — Boise, Idaho
Sept. 22, 2025 Twilight Concert Series — Salt Lake City, Utah
Sept. 25, 2025 The Greek Theatre — Berkeley, California
Sept. 27, 2025 Hollywood Bowl — Los Angeles, California
Sept. 28, 2025 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — San Diego, California
Oct. 1, 2025 Teatro Metropolitan — Mexico City, Mexico
Oct. 20, 2025 State Theatre — Portland, Maine
Oct. 21, 2025 MGM Music Hall — Boston, Massachusetts
Oct. 22, 2025 The Met — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Oct. 24, 2025 The Anthem — Washington, D.C.
Oct. 25, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — Queens, New York
Oct. 29, 2025 Red Hat Amphitheater — Raleigh, North Carolina
Oct. 30, 2025 The Fox Theatre — Atlanta, Georgia
Oct. 31, 2025 Saenger Theatre — New Orleans, Louisiana
Nov. 3, 2025 Cain’s Ballroom — Tulsa, Oklahoma
Nov. 4, 2025 The Bomb Factory — Dallas, Texas
Nov. 5, 2025 Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park — Austin, Texas
Nov. 7, 2025 White Oak Music Hall Lawn — Houston, Texas

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

