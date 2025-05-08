Big Thief Reveal 2025 ‘Somersault Slide 360’ Tour
Big Thief has announced the Somersault Slide 360 Tour, a North American run that will span the continent this fall. The Brooklyn-based indie rock band will bring its critically-acclaimed catalog to both intimate outdoor venues and storied amphitheaters, showcasing material from their five studio albums and latest releases.
The tour opens September 17 in Sacramento, California, and wraps on November 7 in Houston, Texas. Along the way, the band will perform at Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Teatro Metropolitan in Mexico City and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.
Tickets for Big Thief’s Somersault Slide 360 Tour go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket information visit bigthief.net. Fans can also purchase through Ticket Club: Big Thief Tickets.
Since forming in Brooklyn in 2015, Big Thief has released five studio albums—including 2016’s Masterpiece, 2019’s Two Hands and 2022’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You—and earned widespread critical acclaim. The band has headlined world tours, sold out iconic venues and performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Big Thief Somersault Slide 360 Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Sept. 17, 2025
|Channel 24 — Sacramento, California
|Sept. 19, 2025
|Edgefield — Troutdale, Oregon
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden — Boise, Idaho
|Sept. 22, 2025
|Twilight Concert Series — Salt Lake City, Utah
|Sept. 25, 2025
|The Greek Theatre — Berkeley, California
|Sept. 27, 2025
|Hollywood Bowl — Los Angeles, California
|Sept. 28, 2025
|The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — San Diego, California
|Oct. 1, 2025
|Teatro Metropolitan — Mexico City, Mexico
|Oct. 20, 2025
|State Theatre — Portland, Maine
|Oct. 21, 2025
|MGM Music Hall — Boston, Massachusetts
|Oct. 22, 2025
|The Met — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Oct. 24, 2025
|The Anthem — Washington, D.C.
|Oct. 25, 2025
|Forest Hills Stadium — Queens, New York
|Oct. 29, 2025
|Red Hat Amphitheater — Raleigh, North Carolina
|Oct. 30, 2025
|The Fox Theatre — Atlanta, Georgia
|Oct. 31, 2025
|Saenger Theatre — New Orleans, Louisiana
|Nov. 3, 2025
|Cain’s Ballroom — Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Nov. 4, 2025
|The Bomb Factory — Dallas, Texas
|Nov. 5, 2025
|Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park — Austin, Texas
|Nov. 7, 2025
|White Oak Music Hall Lawn — Houston, Texas
