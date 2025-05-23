Billie Eilish announces two-night stand at Chase Center – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish will close the U.S. leg of her 2025 tour with back-to-back shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23. Both nights begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for both dates are on sale now. While Chase Center’s box office offers standard purchase options, ScoreBig provides a hassle-free online alternative with transparent “all-in” pricing and no hidden fees.

The Bay Area holds special significance for Eilish, who spent part of her early childhood in nearby Highland Park before rocketing to global stardom. Fans can anticipate a set list spanning debut hits like “When The Party’s Over” to newer anthems destined for her anticipated third LP. Early reviews for the fall run praise its dynamic staging, extended acoustic interludes and audience sing-alongs that transform arenas into choral halls.

Chase Center’s cutting-edge acoustics and massive 18,064-seat bowl promise an immersive experience whether you’re courtside or in the rafters. Given Eilish’s history of instant sell-outs in Northern California, grabbing tickets quickly is strongly advised.

