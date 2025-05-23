Ticketnews Ads
Billie Eilish brings tour to UBS Arena Oct. 25 – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Tickets On Sale

Billie Eilish will make her Long Island debut at UBS Arena on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Showtime is 7 p.m., and the state-of-the-art venue—home of the NHL’s Islanders—promises impeccable acoustics for one of pop’s most compelling voices.

Fans can purchase seats at the UBS Arena box office or online through ScoreBig, which lists every ticket with all fees included up front.

Eilish’s rise from SoundCloud sensation to global headliner has been meteoric, earning her spots on Time’s 100 Most Influential People and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 lists. Her 2025 tour set list has blended early favorites with a slate of new tracks previewed at festivals earlier this summer, keeping attendees on their toes.

Local demand is already strong—New York City was among the first markets on her 2022 “Happier Than Ever” world tour to sell out—so lock in seats soon for this one-night-only appearance.

Shop for Billie Eilish tickets at UBS Arena on Oct. 25, 2025

Tickets On Sale

