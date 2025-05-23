Billie Eilish heads to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center Oct. 20 – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish returns to the Queen City Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, bringing her acclaimed live show to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. The stop follows her Raleigh gig, giving North Carolina fans back-to-back chances to see the artist whose introspective lyrics and minimalist production have redefined modern pop.

Tickets have just gone on sale. While Spectrum Center’s box office remains an option, savvy concert-goers can score seats at ScoreBig—where transparent pricing and zero hidden fees make checkout painless.

Eilish’s 2025 trek showcases new songs rumored to appear on a forthcoming third studio album, alongside staples like “Lovely” and “Ocean Eyes.” Critics laud the tour for its dramatic lighting and immersive LED walls, underscoring the raw intimacy of Eilish’s whisper-sung vocals.

This Charlotte engagement is expected to draw fans from across the Carolinas, so secure your spot early for what promises to be one of the most talked-about concerts of the fall.

