Billie Eilish live at PHX Arena Nov. 19 – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish returns to the desert on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, for a headline set at PHX Arena. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show rolling at 7 p.m.

Tickets are officially on sale. The arena’s ticket office has in-person options, but fans can bypass lines and service charges by purchasing through ScoreBig, where prices include all fees.

Eilish last performed in Phoenix three years ago to a packed house, and this new date falls just days before the West Coast finale, promising a dialed-in performance. Expect high-energy renditions of “Bad Guy,” haunting ballads like “Everything I Wanted,” and fresh songs teased on social media throughout the year.

With only one Arizona stop, demand is projected to spike quickly. Secure your place now for a night that will leave Valley fans talking well into the holidays.

Shop for Billie Eilish tickets at PHX Arena on Nov. 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Billie Eilish tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.