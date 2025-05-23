Ticketnews Ads
Billie Eilish plays Raleigh’s Lenovo Center Oct. 16 – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish plays Raleigh’s Lenovo Center Oct. 16 – tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page15 minutes ago

Billie Eilish is set to light up North Carolina with a Thursday-night performance at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Oct. 16, 2025. Show time is 7 p.m., marking the superstar’s first Triangle appearance since her sold-out 2020 swing through the region.

Fans can buy tickets directly at the arena box office or skip the lines and grab seats via ScoreBig, where prices are displayed up front and never include surprise service charges.

The 23-year-old phenom has grown from viral teen sensation to global pop icon, collecting seven Grammys and a pair of Academy Awards for her haunting James Bond theme “No Time To Die” and 2024’s “What Was I Made For?” Expect a wide-ranging set that blends whisper-soft ballads with pulsing bangers, all supported by state-of-the-art production and Eilish’s signature crowd-banter.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Raleigh’s stop comes midway through the fall leg, giving Tar Heel fans a prime chance to hear fresh material before the singer shifts south toward Charlotte and beyond.

Shop for Billie Eilish tickets at Lenovo Center on Oct. 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Billie Eilish tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Dream Theater storms Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
Christian Nodal’s Tampa stop at Amalie Arena – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal’s Tampa stop at Amalie Arena – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 8 seconds ago
Read More
Billie Eilish announces two-night stand at Chase Center – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish announces two-night stand at Chase Center – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 14 seconds ago
Read More