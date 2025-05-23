Billie Eilish plays Raleigh’s Lenovo Center Oct. 16 – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish is set to light up North Carolina with a Thursday-night performance at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Oct. 16, 2025. Show time is 7 p.m., marking the superstar’s first Triangle appearance since her sold-out 2020 swing through the region.

Fans can buy tickets directly at the arena box office or skip the lines and grab seats via ScoreBig, where prices are displayed up front and never include surprise service charges.

The 23-year-old phenom has grown from viral teen sensation to global pop icon, collecting seven Grammys and a pair of Academy Awards for her haunting James Bond theme “No Time To Die” and 2024’s “What Was I Made For?” Expect a wide-ranging set that blends whisper-soft ballads with pulsing bangers, all supported by state-of-the-art production and Eilish’s signature crowd-banter.

Raleigh’s stop comes midway through the fall leg, giving Tar Heel fans a prime chance to hear fresh material before the singer shifts south toward Charlotte and beyond.

Shop for Billie Eilish tickets at Lenovo Center on Oct. 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Billie Eilish tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.